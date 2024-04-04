Woman died following house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze at Aston Road started in the kitchen and saw fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attend the scene on March 27 at around 4.30pm.

Phyllis Trevatt had been pulled from the burning building by fire crews, a coroner has heard.

However, Shropshire Coroner John Ellery was told as he opened the inquest into her death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday that the elderly woman's condition deteriorated after she was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and she was to die the following day on March 28.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest for a full hearing to take place on July 16.