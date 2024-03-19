Twin lambs shock Wem family after one is born black and the other white
A Wem family said they were stunned to find a pair of lambs born to one of the their ewes emerged at the weekend in completely different colours.
When Tracey Simpson and her family went to bed on Saturday night, they knew one of their sheep was due to give birth.
But she said she was unprepared to find two lambs in the field the next morning – one white and one black.
“I just thought they were cute,” said Tracey, whose family run the smallholding in Aston Grange where they keep sheep and chickens. “It was only when my mum told me just how rare an occurrence it was that I realised how special they are.”