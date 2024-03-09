'Picturesque country living' and 'thriving investment' on offer with £1.5m farmhouse

Set across five and a half acres with eight tenanted barns, Highfields at Wem, is described as a "remarkable detached farmhouse".

Listed with Prestige by Mannleys three-bedroom farmhouse is up for a price of £1.5m.

Nestled in the North Shropshire Countryside the property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and three reception rooms – one of which is a huge first-floor living area with views – providing 'a harmonious blend of traditional charm and rural living'.

Mannleys listing says: "Situated on an expansive 5.5-acre plot, this farmhouse presents a unique opportunity to acquire a ready-made business. The property comes complete with eight tenanted barns, providing a desirable annual income of £65,100. Allow your entrepreneurial spirit to flourish as you effortlessly manage this thriving investment.

"Beyond the potential for generating impressive rental income, the farmhouse itself showcases captivating character and timeless design. The current owners have enjoyed every piece of this property for the last 40 years, and special memories created, now its time for the next owners to make new memories.

"The spacious living areas are ideal for family gatherings or entertaining guests with lounge and dining room with exposed beams. There is a well-appointed farmhouse kitchen and a cosy breakfast area, making it the heart of the home. Prepare culinary delights while overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens or unwind with a morning coffee as you enjoy the serene surrounding views.

"Upstairs, the property offers three generously sized bedrooms, all exuding a sense of tranquillity and comfort. Wake up to the sun's gentle rays peering through the windows, illuminating your private sanctuary, there is also a bathroom and attic space that could be used as further accommodation.

"Outside, the farmhouse shines in all its glory. The vast land surrounding the property is a paradise waiting to be explored. With 5.5 acres at your disposal, indulge in your favourite outdoor activities.

"Highfields Farm presents the perfect backdrop for a peaceful and fulfilling lifestyle. This sought-after location offers a harmonious blend of rural beauty and convenience. Immerse yourself in the warmth and charm of the local community, while still benefiting from easy access to the amenities of nearby town of Wem.

"With excellent transport links and proximity to schools, shopping centres, and leisure facilities, this farmhouse is ideally positioned for modern living. Enjoy the tranquillity of the countryside without sacrificing urban convenience."