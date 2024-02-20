Former garage to be replace with six homes

The disused building next to Hanmer’s Garage on Aston Street will be pulled down and replaced with a new frontage as part of the development, which will include a one-bedroom apartment and five three-bedroom homes.

A previous housing scheme planned for the site was thrown out in March 2023, with planners describing it as an “over-development” of the area.

However the new scheme was deemed acceptable after developers reduced the number of bedrooms in the properties and made improvements to the overall design of the site to reduce its visual impact, including shrinking the height of the terrace block and adding a small amount of green space to the communal area.

“The roof geometry and eaves and ridge lines of the proposed street frontage have been revised to reduce the impact the proposals have on natural light to adjacent properties in line with comments from the neighbours and the council,” said a supporting statement from scheme architects Base Architecture.

“The existing garage structure would be demolished and an improved structure erected on the Aston Street frontage, which would form an apartment with under-croft vehicular access to the further new dwellings at the rear of the site.

“The proposed development will not impact the commercial activities at the Hanmer Garage and the site density is commensurate with the surrounding area.”

The scheme attracted an objection from Wem Civic Society, who felt the design of the building was a “missed opportunity”, and said the number of properties intended for the site would result in a “cramped” development.

However, the plans were supported by Wem Town Council, who approved of the regeneration of a brownfield site in the town.

The plan was approved subject to a number of conditions, including an archaeological investigation of the site, which is believed to hold interest.

Investigation works into land contamination at the site are also required prior to the start of any development works, along with a plan to protect future occupants from noise nuisance from the nearby body shop and recreation areas.