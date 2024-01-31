A scheme to turn the former Shropshire Council offices at Edinburgh House, Wem, into a mixed residential and office building was lodged with the planning authority in November.

Housing group Connexus, who purchased the property from Shropshire Council in 2013, wanted to convert the ground and first floors for use as residential flats while the second floor would have been renovated as office accommodation. A 1990s era reception area would have been demolished to make way for a new residential entrance.

The scheme would have seen 10 apartments created on the lower two floors, a mixture of one- and two-bedroom properties. The renovated second-floor offices were set to be occupied by the building’s owner.

It becomes the latest proposal to fall by the wayside for the building, which has been closed to the public since the pandemic in 2020.

Earlier plans for the site, which were lodged in March 2023, would have seen the proposed refurbishment take place along with the demolition of the other two wings of the building in order to make way for 18 new homes.

That idea was rejected by Shropshire Council in April, who described it as an “over-development” of the area, adding that insufficient justification was given to warrant the change of use to residential from a designated status employment site.

“Originally the wider plan was to demolish the remaining (northern) section of the existing building and provide modern affordable housing in its place to meet to local housing need,” said Worcester-based architects Zebra in a supporting planning statement.

“Whilst this is still a potential long term vision, Connexus are keen to utilise the existing section of Edinburgh house that is currently vacant to provide much needed residential apartments as well as improved office facilities for their own use.”

The scheme had attracted qualified support from Wem Town Council who expressed concerns over number of apartments proposed for the building and the lack of open space provided as part of the proposals.

Parts of the building have previously been used by West Mercia Police and Wem Town Council.

Connexus has been approached for comment.