Connexus Homes Ltd, the housing group which owns Edinburgh House in Wem, says the withdrawal of a separate application last wee, was due to a larger application for 28 homes on the site being approved on appeal.

A planning application for the site was originally refused by Shropshire Council in April 2023, but the decision was overturned after an appeal to the planning inspectorate was successful on January 24.

The scheme will see two-thirds of the vacant Edinburgh House building demolished to make way for ten new build homes, while the remainder of the building will be converted into apartments and office space.

The second floor of the building will be renovated as updated offices for Connexus, who say they have been reducing the amount of workspace provided for staff as a result of changed working practices since the pandemic.

Amanda Knowles, head of development at the company, said: “We’re happy to announce that following an appeal, our planning application for new affordable homes on the site of our former offices in Wem has been approved.

“The new development will provide twenty-eight much-needed new affordable homes close to the town centre, helping to regenerate this part of the town. The homes will include one and two-bed apartments and two, three and four-bed houses, as well as a new community hub and meeting spaces.

“We’re really looking forward to getting the project underway and making a positive impact for the local community in north Shropshire.”

Shropshire Council originally rejected the scheme due to open space and noise concerns, but Government Planning Inspectors gave the scheme the thumbs up after deciding in favour of the application.

The planning inspector said: “I have found above that in respect of open space, landscape effects, living conditions and environmental effects, the proposal accords with the development plan.

“The appeal is allowed and planning permission is granted for the demolition of two-thirds of Edinburgh House and change of use to the remainder to create two floors of one and two-bedroom apartments (10 apartments in total, across ground and first floors) with second floor remaining as office space (Class E); and construction of 18 new dwellings on land at Edinburgh House, New Street”