Paramedics sent after vehicle hits wall in Wem

The collision happened in Leek Street. Firefighters were called out at around 1.18pm and the West Midlands Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Wem involving one vehicle in collision with wall. Crews used small gear to make vehicle safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wem.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.