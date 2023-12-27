Police issue update on murder investigation after death of man in Wem

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 52-year-old man from Isherwoods Way in Wem.

Two men, aged 51 and 41, and one woman, 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now a spokesperson from West Mercia Police has said that they have all been released on police bail.

Emergency services attended the address at around 4pm on Saturday, December 23.

Following the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse moved to reassure residents, saying officers believe there is "no wider risk to the public" but police would be present in the area over the coming days as part of the investigation.