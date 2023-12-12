School has its sights on 'Outstanding' after achieving 'Good' Ofsted rating

Thomas Adams School, sixth form and Adams House boarding school has its eyes set on the coveted Outstanding mark following an inspection result announced last month.

Mark Cooper the headteacher of the school in Wem, is delighted with the ‘Good’ judgement for the School, Sixth Form and for Boarding and said none of this is possible without the "unwavering commitment" from students, staff and parents.

Adams House Boarding students delighted with the ‘Good’ outcome

Mr Cooper said: "I am extremely proud of our pupils, and our dedicated staff and governors, who all helped Ofsted to recognised the strengths of the School, Sixth Form and Boarding House.

"We are very happy with the outcomes and we will continue to work hard to move the school and boarding forwards towards Outstanding."

Two inspection teams visited the school and the boarding house for a two-day inspection on September 12-14 and the results were published by Ofsted last month. The mixed secondary comprehensive school has 1,237 pupils on the roll and 173 in the sixth form.

It has been a part of the 3–18 Education Trust since March 2020.

Students from Thomas Adams Sixth Form hear the news

The inspectors recognised Thomas Adams as "a warm, friendly and vibrant school, that sets high expectations for what it wants pupils to achieve and works hard to nurture individual talents and interests".

Mr Cooper says the school continues to focus on robust approaches to safeguarding, attendance and an emphasis on behaviour and learning have all contributed to this positive outcome.

The report praised the many pupils who enjoy coming to school and behave well.

"Pupils feel safe around school and are confident that teachers will take decisive action to deal with any issues, should they occur," it read.

"Students who attend the school’s sixth form act as positive role models for those in younger years."

As always in Ofsted reports that are areas that need improvement in the inspectors's eyes and it reports that: "On some occasions, teachers do not use questioning consistently well to check pupils’ understanding before moving on. This can allow gaps in knowledge or misconceptions to go undetected."

And for pupils with special needs: "In some instances, teachers do not adapt tasks effectively to take account of pupils with SEND or those who speak English as an additional language. This can slow their learning."

It adds that school leaders "recognise the school’s many strengths and the areas that require further work. They are aware that sometimes the high expectations they set for all aspects of school life are not consistently delivered in practice."

The state boarding school side of the school, Adams House is a co-educational boarding house for children and young people between the ages of 11 and 19. There is capacity for 64 children and young people.