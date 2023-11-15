Chapel and community meeting point needs crucial repairs or it will be lost say supporters

Opened in 1860 and now derelict due to dry/wet rot the managing trustees of Northwood Chapel near Wem are reaching out to their local community for assistance in making crucial

repairs.

They say, without the repairs to their little chapel, they face the possibility of losing this invaluable community asset.

The chapel has recently provided a space for meetings and presentations by the Friends of the Horse & Jockey, Northwood in that groups appeal to re-open the pub through fund raising,

Now trustees hope the close knit community will help their bid to save the chapel.

Northwood Methodist Chapel was opened for worship in November 1860 and the trustees say it is part of the history of Northwood.

A spokesperson said: "Once restored and reconfigured inside, the Chapel will not only serve as a place of worship but will also be available for hire, providing a cosy venue for small community

events in addition to include a vast array of activities such as knit and natter, exercise classes, workshops and talks and the local community to enjoy.

"The managing trustees would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Friends of the Horse & Jockey for their unwavering support and invaluable guidance as we research grants

and raise funds."

A coffee morning will be held at Wem Methodist Church, Aston Street, Wem on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm to raise much needed funds for the chapel.

The event features a cake stall , Tombola, and much more.