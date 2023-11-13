Firefighters battle garage blaze that spreads to building next to it

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Davies Drive in Wem at around 11.45am on Monday, following a report of a fire at a property.

A crew from the town were joined at the scene by firefighters from Telford Central.

The service said one 10x4-metre brick-built garage was "fully involved in fire", and the blaze had spread to a second garage of the same size.

The crews donned breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 12.34pm.