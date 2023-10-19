NFU coffee mornings raise nearly £1000 for charity

The coffee morning at the NFU office in Market Drayton

As part of a National Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, events were held in NFU's Market Drayton and Wem offices.

The coffee mornings gave customers the chance to viist for a chat and a cup of tea or coffee, all while supporting a good cause.

Market Drayton raised £440 and Wem’s fundraising efforts totalled over £500.

Homemade cakes and biscuits were provided by NFU staff and supportive customers.

In the Market Drayton office, raffle prizes donated by local businesses Belton Cheese, Joules Brewery and Fields Kitchen helped towards the total sum.