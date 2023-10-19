NFU coffee mornings raise nearly £1000 for charity

By Richard WilliamsWemPublished:

Two Shropshire offices of the NFU (National Farmer's Union) have raised nearly £1,000 for a cancer charity after holding coffee mornings.

The coffee morning at the NFU office in Market Drayton
As part of a National Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, events were held in NFU's Market Drayton and Wem offices.

The coffee mornings gave customers the chance to viist for a chat and a cup of tea or coffee, all while supporting a good cause.

Market Drayton raised £440 and Wem’s fundraising efforts totalled over £500.

Homemade cakes and biscuits were provided by NFU staff and supportive customers.

In the Market Drayton office, raffle prizes donated by local businesses Belton Cheese, Joules Brewery and Fields Kitchen helped towards the total sum.

Senior Agent Rebecca Millard said: “It was wonderful to see so many customers, old and new, supporting such a worthwhile cause.”

