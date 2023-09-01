Multi-million pound scheme to improve town's sewage treatment and river quality

The £9.8 million scheme will see essential improvement works at the Wem Sewage Treatment Works over the coming 15 months, starting in late September.

The water company said it will bring big network and environmental benefits to the local community. It is inviting residents to a drop-in session to find out more about the plans.

Catherine Webb, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said the works were going ahead to increase the treatment capacity of the network in the area.

It will also improve the treatment process, benefiting the River Roden in Wem by improving the water quality, she said.

"The project supports Severn Trent’s industry-leading commitments to improve its region's rivers, where it’s committed that by 2030 its operations will cause no harm to rivers."

Residents can drop into the community session taking place on Thursday at Wem Cricket Club, Soulton Road.

Teams from Severn Trent and its contract partners will be available between 4pm and 7.30pm, when members of the public will have the chance to find out more about the scheme.

“With increasing pressures from climate change and population growth it’s vital that we continue to invest and improve our network and processes. This work for Wem will not only see us increasing the capacity of the network, but also improving the treatment work process, bringing big benefits to the local environment and river," Catherine said.

“Our drop-in sessions are a great opportunity to come meet the team, ask questions and share any feedback on our plans, so we’d encourage people to pop down to see us and find out more about this big investment for their area.”