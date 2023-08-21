Fire crews scrambled to report of house blaze in north Shropshire

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The fire service says that all persons have been accounted for and are safe and well in the incident at New Street.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 6.55pm on Monday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire, persons reported, in Wem.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance."

When they arrived they found a fire in a cupboard in a kitchen. The house was filled with smoke.

Crews are at the scene using breathing kit, one hose reel jet and a covering water jet to deal with the incident.