Did you lose some cash in Wem? The police have it...

By David TooleyWemPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A police officer found a sum of cash in a north Shropshire high street and now they want to reunite it with its rightful owner.

.
.

Officers say that the cash has been booked into the West Mercia Police property system and is waiting for someone to claim the exact amount of money that was lost, when and where.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "An officer at West Mercia Police has found a sum of cash on the High Street in Wem today (Wednesday, July 19).

"This has been booked in to the West Mercia Police property system and ideally we'd like to reunite the cash with it's owner.

"If you know who this may be please let them know."

He added that people can contact 101 with the relevant loss details - when, where, amount - and "hopefully we can reunite you with your cash".

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News