Did you lose some cash in Wem? The police have it...

.

Officers say that the cash has been booked into the West Mercia Police property system and is waiting for someone to claim the exact amount of money that was lost, when and where.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "An officer at West Mercia Police has found a sum of cash on the High Street in Wem today (Wednesday, July 19).

"This has been booked in to the West Mercia Police property system and ideally we'd like to reunite the cash with it's owner.

"If you know who this may be please let them know."