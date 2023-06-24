MP visits secondary school to discuss rural challenges

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has visited a rural school discuss the challenges of its location.

Helen Morgan with head teacher Mark Cooper and Thomas Adam Students
The MP went to Thomas Adam School in Wem, days after she spoke in Parliament to question the minister for schools, following her uncovering of data that showed rural schools receive £500 less per pupil than their urban counterparts.

Helen called for the government to act to change the funding formula.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “Schools are vital to our communities here in Shropshire. My recent visits to schools like Thomas Adams have been eye opening in regard to the obstacles that rural schools face.

“Thomas Adams has exceptionally hard-working staff and students, and they deserve proper funding: which is why I called on the minister for schools in parliament last week about the nature of the unfair funding formula that disadvantages rural areas like ours.

“The Government must act to change this unjust lack of funding for schools like Thomas Adams, where it is clear that the wonderful students deserve the first-class education that the staff are working so hard to create.”

