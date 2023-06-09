Cat called Smokey finally saved by firefighters after 48 hours stuck on a chimney

Firefighters with Smokey back on the ground

The appropriately named, Smokey, found its way up to the highest point on the roof of a house in Barnard Street in Wem.

The chimney on which Smokey was stuck

After two days and nights on the chimney pot worried residents contacted the RSPCA which then asked Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for help.

A fire crew from the town went to investigate just before midday on Friday .

The firefighters used among other equipment a 10 metre ladder to reach the roof of the house.

Firefighters deciding on a plan to get Smokey down. photo Peter Bryan

Assistant group commander for the fire and rescue service, Jim Barker, said: "Crews used ladders and fall protection to access the roof and some cat treats to encourage Smokey down to safety."