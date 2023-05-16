Notification Settings

Sunburnt Shropshire couple celebrate completing their mountain challenge

By David TooleyWemPublished:

A couple have thanked donors who helped them smash their fundraising targets for climbing the three highest peaks in the UK in just three days.

Mya and Lewis on top of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa)
Mya and Lewis on top of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa)

Mya Davies, 20, from Craven Arms, and her boyfriend Lewis Smith, 21, from Wem, set off to on Friday (May 12) to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland before attempting to conquer Scafell Peak in England on Saturday and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in Wales on Sunday.

Mya and Lewis on top of Ben Nevis.

One thing they didn't expect was to suffer sunburn, and Mya said on Monday at work her burnt skin was causing more problems than aching legs.

The couple have raised nearly £2,000 for the Severn Hospice, which cared for Lewis's dad Stewart before he died and supported the family after his death.

Mya, a health care assistant at Ludlow Hospital, said: "We had so much support from so many people, some being anonymous so we would like to say thank you.

Mya and Lewis on top of Scafell Pike

"Severn Hospice is an amazing charity. They helped Lewis's father and family at the end of his life when they were caring for him."

The couple planned all their accommodation in advance and have supported each other in the gym.

"It was really good," said Mya. "The hardest part was the climb up Scafell Pike, it's really steep."

Lewis, who works at Budgen Motors in Shrewsbury, had said that his dad had climbed Ben Nevis and Scafell but never managed to see Snowdon.

The fundraising page is at justgiving.com/fundraising/Mya-Davis

