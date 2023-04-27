Smoking gas boiler causes house fire alert in Wem

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters rushed to Sisters Field in Wem after receiving a call classified as a house fire at 5.20pm on Thursday.

Two fire appliances from bases in Prees and Wem went along with an operations officer but they found that it was out on arrival.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was due to "smoke issuing from domestic boiler in kitchen.

"This fire was out on arrival but crews have carried out an inspection using a thermal camera and isolated the gas."

Earlier in the day a crew from Wellington fire station went to Hollyhurst Road, Wrockwardine Wood, to reports of a motor cycle on fire.

A fire service spokesman said: "This was a small fire caused by oil in the drip tray.

"The fire was out on arrival and no action was taken by fire service personnel."