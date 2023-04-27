Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Smoking gas boiler causes house fire alert in Wem

By David TooleyWemPublished:

Smoke from a house's gas boiler caused a fire scare in north Shropshire.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters rushed to Sisters Field in Wem after receiving a call classified as a house fire at 5.20pm on Thursday.

Two fire appliances from bases in Prees and Wem went along with an operations officer but they found that it was out on arrival.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was due to "smoke issuing from domestic boiler in kitchen.

"This fire was out on arrival but crews have carried out an inspection using a thermal camera and isolated the gas."

Earlier in the day a crew from Wellington fire station went to Hollyhurst Road, Wrockwardine Wood, to reports of a motor cycle on fire.

A fire service spokesman said: "This was a small fire caused by oil in the drip tray.

"The fire was out on arrival and no action was taken by fire service personnel."

That incident was declared all over at 4.27pm.

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Wellington
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News