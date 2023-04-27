Smoking gas boiler causes house fire alert in Wem

Firefighters rushed to Sisters Field in Wem after receiving a call classified as a house fire at 5.20pm on Thursday.
Two fire appliances from bases in Prees and Wem went along with an operations officer but they found that it was out on arrival.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was due to "smoke issuing from domestic boiler in kitchen.
"This fire was out on arrival but crews have carried out an inspection using a thermal camera and isolated the gas."
Earlier in the day a crew from Wellington fire station went to Hollyhurst Road, Wrockwardine Wood, to reports of a motor cycle on fire.
A fire service spokesman said: "This was a small fire caused by oil in the drip tray.
"The fire was out on arrival and no action was taken by fire service personnel."
That incident was declared all over at 4.27pm.