Shropshire aunt helps with family's 'last ditch bid' to save the life of cancer-striken Brummie Dan

Dan with his partner Sarah and their children Dylan, aged four and Alyssa, aged two

Lisa Hardy, from Wem, says she wants to do all she can to help nephew Dan Morbey who has been told that his cancer diagnosis is terminal and he is currently in a hospice in New Zealand.

Dan is only 35 and has a partner and two young children and their life dreams were shattered just before Christmas when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bowel cancer. Born in Northfield in Birmingham he moved to New Zealand in 2017 where he met his partner Sarah and has two small children Dylan, aged four, and Alyssa, two.

They set up a Vegan catering food business called Streetbowlsnz but their dreams were shattered when Dan received the dreadful news.

Aunt Lisa, 52, a holistic therapist is the only member of the family in Shropshire, said: "My nephew has now just been moved into a hospice and they are stating it is terminal, but he is really fighting this as much as he can and wants so much to live.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster for the whole family.

"Dan received the news that he has an advanced form of bowel cancer on the same day as Dylan's fourth birthday."

Dan's mum, Helen Morbey is Lisa's sister and she has been out to New Zealand to see her stricken son.

"It is really hard being so far away," she said. "I haven't seen Dan for quite some time but am trying to do what I can from the UK. Some of Dan's friends know and have contributed to the fundraising."

Lisa added; "He is currently very poorly in hospital and has advanced stage four bowel cancer. He is only 36 and it is a terrible time for the whole family.

"They have set up a fund raising page to help raise funds for his ongoing cancer care and treatment and the plan is for him to go to Mexico for specialised cancer treatment as he cannot have surgery and is too weak for chemotherapy.

"I just wondered if anyone would be happy to donate to the cause."

Dan's partner Sarah Noble has been regularly updating the New Zealand fundraising page which has seen more than $31,115 donated by 393 donors in around five months. He has been the main earner for the couple, and both are self-employed.

They are fundraising to pay rent, bills, food, childcare, ongoing cancer treatment related costs and travel back to the UK. Dan at the moment is too ull to travel.

In her most recent update Sarah said: "The past month has been very hard, Dan had his ileostomy, then had to have another surgery to put in a stent to allow his liver bile duct to drain as the tumor is blocking his bile duct.

"Dan then returned home and got subsequently worse, I brought him back into hospital, where it was discovered he had developed sepsis from the bile duct procedure. He is currently in hospital recovering from sepsis and it has been a harrowing few days as he was extremely unwell. He is showing signs of improvement from the infection, which we hope continue.

"We are having to cancel the trip to the UK as Dan is unable to fly right now and we need that money for our next goal.

"Dan is unable to have any surgery to remove any cancer due to the spread and is unable to have chemo or radiation due to his weakened state.

"Our only option to keep him alive and try to heal his body of cancer is a holistic and alternative approach.

"Our next goal is to raise $90,000 to get Dan to Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico. A clinic that specializes in alternative and Holistic Cancer Treatment. It is not cheap and we desperately need your help for this last ditch effort for our kids to continue to have a father.

"It breaks my heart that we have to push so hard to even raise money to have a chance at getting treatment for him.