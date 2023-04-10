Wem community champion thrilled to receive invitation to palace garden party

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/12/2022..Embargoed: Pics in Wem of Pauline Dee, being awarded the BEM in the honours list, pictured wit a pic of Wem and her dog: Gigi..

Pauline Dee, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in King Charles' first New Year's Honours List for her contribution to the community, will be accompanied by her son, Julian, to Buckingham Palace on May 9.

Mrs Dee was the first woman mayor of Wem, taking on the role three times.

She was also a North Shropshire borough councillor and a Shropshire councillor and was awarded the title of Alderman in 2009 and a townsman of Wem last year.

"I was absolutely thrilled to have been invited. It will be King Charles' first garden party after the Coronation, which is very special," she said.