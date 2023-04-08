Notification Settings

Disability cricket campaigner bowled over to meet royalty again after Palace invite

By Richard WilliamsWemPublished:

A Shropshire cricketing stalwart who has been been invited to the Coronation Garden Party next month says he is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with royalty again.

Graham Furber
Graham Furber

Graham Furber from Bomere Heath, has been invited to attend the Buckingham Palace even on May 3 after receiving a BEM for services to cricket, to disability sport and to the community in Wem.

He said his wife in particular was bowled over by the invite.

"Pam and I have been invited to the Garden Party on May 3 and are looking forward to it, especially my wife who is really excited," said the 74-year-old.

But he added he is no stranger to meeting the royals.

"We've not been to a garden party before but we have been to Buckingham Palace before on behalf of the Cricket Federation for People with Disabilities, in 2008.

"Back then we spoke to the Princess Royal and shook hands with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, which was a complete surprise.

"I've also been within a yard of Prince Charles when he opened the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital when I worked in pathology back in the 90s."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

