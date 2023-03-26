North Shropshire Meals on Wheels project helping the vulnerable gets big boost

Wem Town Hall

The Meals on Wheels project is run by a dedicated team of volunteers out of Wem Town Hall, who prepare and deliver meals to people in the area.

Volunteers say it has remained a popular and vital service in the community since it was launched during the Covid pandemic, but has since been hit by rising energy and food costs.

Now, the team have been given a generous donation of £500 from Newtown science firm SciQuip, which will go towards their running costs.

Roy Stokes, chair of Wem Town Hall Community Trust, said: “The Meals on Wheels project has become an important resource depended on by local people.

"We are extremely grateful for donations to support the continuation of the service which has been particularly impacted by the increase in food price costs.

"Special thanks go to SciQuip whose donation has sponsored two weeks’ worth of meals and to The Barber Trust and Wem Rotary club who have given funds towards a heated delivery box and a new oven.”

SciQuip supplies medical and laboratory equipment to the NHS, universities and research facilities across the UK.

Pippa Herritty, communications manager at SciQuip, said: “SciQuip is delighted to support Wem Meals on Wheels Project.

"We feel privileged to be located in Newtown and endeavour to support the local community via employment opportunities and financial support to charities in and around Shropshire.”

The Meals on Wheels scheme is run on a Monday and Friday, when meals, which are chosen from a monthly menu, are delivered hot to a resident's door.

Meals cost £7 for a main meal and a pudding and are delivered by volunteers between 12pm noon and 1.30pm.