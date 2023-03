Three fire crews and an operations officer were scrambled from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch to Station Road at 8.47pm on Wednesday.

Representatives of the police and a utility company also responded to the incident.

Fire crews donned breathing apparatus and used a thermal camera, a short extension ladder, a main water jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the fire.

The fire crew sent their message to say the danger was over at 9.55pm.