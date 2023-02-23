Fur-ever home sought for partially sighted pup who lasted just days with previous owner

Tilly, a three-year-old Romanian rescue, has been with Grinshill Animal Rescue for six weeks. Photo: Nick Crolla-Parkhouse at NACphotographic

Tilly, a three-year-old Romanian rescue lasted just four days in her new home before being handed over to Grinshill Animal Rescue near Wem.

After six weeks at the centre, staff say the excitable Tilly has had very little interest.

Owner, Jenny Martinez, said the young mixed breed just requires a little patience.

Jenny said: "She's lovely, really affectionate, she's just a bit over the top. We are looking for a special home for Tilly who has time and patience to introduce her to a home environment.

"We don't know what life she's had in Romania. She is nervous of some men and can be nervous when out on walks.

"She's good with other dogs but she'll definitely need one that can match her energy."

Staff at the animal rescue centre think Tilly's enthusiasm is causing her to be overlooked. Photo: Nick Crolla-Parkhouse at NACphotographic

Tilly has damage to one of her eyes, but the rescue charity said it doesn't cause her any pain.

Staff are confident she'd be good with older children, as she has a tendency to jump.