And they're off! Wheelbarrow racers complete festive dash around town's pubs

The Wem Wheelbarrow Race

The annual Wem Wheelbarrow Race saw hardy folk brave the bracing weather in their fancy dress, clamber into their barrows and race 1.5 mile circuit, taking in half a dozen pubs.

The barrowers had to down a drink in each before finishing at The White Lion pub.

Teams of two paid £5 for adults and £3 for children to enter, and there was also be a prize draw to increase the funds. Local businesses also made donations for prizes.

Competitors gathered from 11.45am with their decorated wheelbarrows and in costumes for registration in readiness for the off at midday.

Organiser Sue Holliday was pleased with how it went, saying several hundred pounds were raised for charity and lots of people turned out to make it a fun spectacle. "It went really well," she said. "We had 17 (teams) in the end. Three didn't turn up but it was still a really good turn out considering the weather has been awful.

"Lots of people came out in the street and supported us as well. We raised about £500, which is even better than normal. We usually raised about £300. This year we're raising money for the North Shropshire Wheelers community bus.