Wheel meet again in Wem for the town's annual wheelbarrow race

Sue Holliday and Jon Edge are pictured a freezing cold Wem warming up for the town's charity wheelbarrow race on Sunday

This year's Wem Wheelbarrow Race will see hopefully around 20 crazy creations take to the streets of the north Shropshire town in a race which doubles up as a crawl around six pubs.

"We have only had seven confirmed so far," said nervous committee member Sue Holliday. "We have had 20 forms go out so I would ask people to get the forms back."

This year's race will be from midday on Sunday and take the barrowers around a 1.5 mile circuit of the town, taking in half a dozen town inns where the competitors have to have one drink in each.

"The winners last year did it in 22 minutes," said Sue. "Others take a little bit more time! It gives a boost to the pubs and to charity. This year's chosen cause is the North Salop Wheelers community transport."

Sue and fellow committee member Jon Edge gearing up for the race for a Shropshire Star photographer on Monday. And their warm costumes could be just the trick given Sunday's weather forecast.

"We're looking forward to it and hoping that people aren't put off by the forecast," said Sue.

Teams of two have to pay £5 for adults and £3 for children to enter, and there will also be a prize draw to increase the funds. Local businesses have also made donations for prizes.

Forms can be collected from and returned to the Fruitful Deli, in High Street, Wem. They must be back with the organisers by 12 noon on Saturday to be ready for the big race to start at 12 noon on the dot from the Edinburgh House car park.

Competitors will be gathering from 11.45am with their decorated wheelbarrows and in costumes for registration in readiness for the off at midday.