House filled with smoke in lounge log burner incident

A fire crew was scrambled from Wem fire station to Roden Villas, in Newtown, Wem, at 7.21pm on Tuesday to reports of a chimney fire.

When they arrived they found a fire involving log burner in the lounge of domestic property, and the house was heavily smoke-logged.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crew used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet,a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera during the incident.