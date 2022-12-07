Notification Settings

House filled with smoke in lounge log burner incident

By David Tooley

A house was filled with smoke during an incident involving a log burner in the lounge of a property.

A fire crew was scrambled from Wem fire station to Roden Villas, in Newtown, Wem, at 7.21pm on Tuesday to reports of a chimney fire.

When they arrived they found a fire involving log burner in the lounge of domestic property, and the house was heavily smoke-logged.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crew used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet,a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera during the incident.

The fire service's stop message was sent just over one hour later at 8.34pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

