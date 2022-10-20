Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford firefighters to the rescue fox trapped in wire fence

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters went to the rescue of a fox trapped in a wire fence in Telford.

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.
SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out by worried members of the public who found the animal tangled up in the fence in Sinclair Gardens, Ketley.

A crew from Wellington went to find the fox after receiving the call-out at 12.47pm on Thursday and firefighters were able to release it using wire cutters within half an hour.

The animal seemed to be unharmed by its adventure.

Earlier in the day firefighters from Wem responsed to a car fire on the town's Shrewsbury Road.

The 999 calls were received at 11.37am, with a crew from Wem quickly on the scene.

Officers wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a misting lance to extinguish the flames. A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the fire was out.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News