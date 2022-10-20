Telford firefighters to the rescue fox trapped in wire fence

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out by worried members of the public who found the animal tangled up in the fence in Sinclair Gardens, Ketley.

A crew from Wellington went to find the fox after receiving the call-out at 12.47pm on Thursday and firefighters were able to release it using wire cutters within half an hour.

The animal seemed to be unharmed by its adventure.

Earlier in the day firefighters from Wem responsed to a car fire on the town's Shrewsbury Road.

The 999 calls were received at 11.37am, with a crew from Wem quickly on the scene.