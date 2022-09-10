Shropshire village's scarecrow hunt pays tribute to late Queen

One of the scarecrows in Whixhall

Residents have put together amazing creations that now adorn gardens, hedgerows, churchyards, sports pitches and canalside homes.

One scarecrow display put together before the death of the Queen, shows her taking tea with Paddington Bear, as she did during Jubilee celebrations.

The creator, Suzy Revel, decided to keep the display as a tribute to Her late Majesty, including Paddington's appropriate quote from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, 'Thank you Ma'am for everything'.

The tribute to the late Queen

One of the scarecrows in Whixhall

She said she felt it was a fitting tribute to a phenomenal lady.

Another scarecrow display is of humpty dumpty including "All the King's Men" a topical line from the nursery rhyme.

One of the organisers of the scarecrow hunt, which raises money for charity, Dave Birch, said the decision had been taken not to cancel the event.

One of the scarecrows in Whixhall

One of the scarecrows in Whixhall

"My personal feelings were for those wishing to still partake in the hunt and as a mark of respect a black flag or arm band or similar to mark the passing of Her Majesty could be displayed by each entry.

"Let's not forget the Queen was a very charitable person and with this in mind the event will continue."