Wem couple who cycled 200,000 miles around the world together celebrate 60 years of marriage

The couple estimate they have cycled over 200,000 miles around the world together

It's been 60 years since John and Jennifer Leese, now both 83, tied the knot at St Marys Church in Market Drayton.

Wem couple, John and Jenny Leese are celebrating their Diamond Wedding

After a long marriage filled with family, farming and cycling around the globe, the two enjoyed a more subdued celebratory meal surrounded by friends to reflect upon their six decades together.

The two, living in Market Drayton at the time, met in 1958 at the Bridges Youth Hostel near the Long Mynd, where the two were cycling with friends.

After a courtship that covered hundreds of miles, walking and cycling, the two were married in a small ceremony on September 1, 1962.

The two soon settled down on a dairy smallholding near Wem in 1965, where they raised three children. After selling up in 1992, the pair got back on their bikes for an early retirement of globe-trotting.

The couple were married at St Marys Church in Market Drayton in September, 1962

The couple estimate that they have cycled over 200,000 miles together, across New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and Norway.

The secret to a happy marriage? "You have to work together," John explained.