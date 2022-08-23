Please don't burn rubbish plea from fire service

Crews across the area were called out to four incidents on Monday .
Now the service is urging people to consider recycling rather than burning.
With the weather turning dry again over the bank holiday weekend there are fears that householders could use the weekend to sort out their homes and gardens.
A fire service spokesperson said: "On Monday we were called out to four incidents in Harlescott, Lightmoor, Donnington and Wem where people were burning rubbish. Please consider recycling rather than burning rubbish."