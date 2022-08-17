Wem businessman aged 78 celebrates half a century milestone with no plans to retire

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/08/2022..Pics in Wem at N S Print of Reg Parsons 78, celebrating over 50 years in business (52 infact). He lives in Wem and on some pics are also his wife: Jan Parsons 77, daughter: Julie Parsons 52 and son: Richard Parsons 54..

Reg Parsons opened North Shropshire Print in Noble Street in 1970 and has been trading from the same premises ever since.

Due to Covid Reg was unable to celebrate his golden anniversary so instead is marking the milestone this year.

He said: "When I started in 1970 I thought I would be retired by the time I was 60, now I am approaching 80-years-old and have no plans to retire - I would not know what to do with myself.

"And, it is a real family business, and anyway I can't find anyone cheaper to work than me and the wife."

Reg has two daughters and one son, all of whom work in the business.

Reg's family home is less than a mile from his business and he can often be seen cycling to and from work.

He said: "I have seen a lot of changes in the business in 52 years, I was a letter setter to start with but now computers seem to do anything.

"But you cannot standstill in business, you cannot stand in the way of progress you have to embrace it.

"We try to be as green as possible, we've got solar panels on the roof, I cycle to work, we make sure all our waste is recycled."

Reg has seen Wem change over the years.

He said: "We are like any market town really, the big companies have moved out and some of the independents struggle but I love the place. Not as many companies need printing done as they used to but we are still going along niceley, we will print anything from 100 business cards to 100,000 brochures."

Reg was the treasurer of Wem Town Football Club for 22 years in the 1980s and 1990s. He also enjoys riding his two classic motorcycles and taking long walks with his wife in the Shropshire countryside.