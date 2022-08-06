Car destroyed in Telford blaze during busy night for Shropshire fire crews

A fire crew from Wellington responded to 999 calls at 1.50am to go to The Glebelands in Donnington, Telford.

Firefighters arrived to find a saloon car engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire within half an hour but the vehicle was destroyed.

It is not currently known how the fire started.

Just after 1am a crew from Shrewsbury turned out to a car fire in Longden Road in the town.

The fire was confined to the engine compartment and is believed to have been caused by mechanical fault. It was under control by 1.20am.

In a busy night for crews across the county, two fire appliances from Wem and Shrewsbury responded to a 999 call at 12.50am to a log burner fire in a shed on Shrewsbury Road in Wem.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using small gear in half an hour and the fire was confined to the shed.

At the same time a crew from Wellington was called out to a large conifer tree on fire at Brands Meadow, Muxton, just after 12.45am.