Wem man sentenced to 30 years

Philip May, 60, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday following an investigation by Lancashire Police

In 2019 police were approached by a woman who alleged she had suffered serious sexual abuse by May when she was a child. As part of police enquiries, a second woman was spoken to, who also confirmed she had suffered serious sexual abuse by May as a child.

The offending was reported as taking place between 2005 and 2009 in the Hesketh Bank, area of West Lancashire.

May was later given summons to appear at court for 24 offences, including rape, sexual assault, sexual touching and attempt rape.

He pleaded not guilty but following a trial was found guilty of all offences on Wednesday July 27.

He must serve a minimum of two-thirds of his 30-year sentence and is only eligible for parole after 20 years and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Investigating Officer Simon Morris, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Op Fervent team, which investigates historical sexual abuse, said: “May abused these girls over a number of years, committing horrific sexual abuse and robbing them of their innocence to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires.

“His conviction and sentence is justice for them and I commend them for their bravery in coming forward and facing their abuser through the court process. They have behaved with dignity throughout this investigation.