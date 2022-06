NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/05/2016 Blossom at St Peters and St Pauls Church in Wem..

The event, to honour the armed forces, past and present will be held on June 25.

People wanting to take part should meet at 10.45am on the church green of St Peter and Paul in the town. The service will be held at 11am.

It will be led by the Deputy Mayor of Wem, Councillor Rosemary Dodd.

Wem Town Council is hoping there will be a good turn out of residents to mark the day.