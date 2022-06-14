Craig Lear-Jones loved motocross and his tiny one-year-old Chihuahua, Chalkie

Craig Lear-Jones, from Lowe Hill Road, in Wem, had been travelling at 41 mph in the 30 mph zone in the High Street at 5.28pm on Saturday, March 12 this year when a pedestrian ran across the road ahead of him.

Senior coroner John Ellery recorded that Mr Lear-Jones had alcohol in his system after a drink with his grandfather in the Fox Inn, where he later died.

The inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, said Mr Lear-Jones had started emergency braking. But Mr Ellery said it was not possible to say whether he had realised that he was going too fast or because he had seen the pedestrian.

But Mr Ellery said: "Had he been in the speed limit he may have been able to maintain his course and would have been able to stop before colliding with the curved brick wall." He had been given evidence by accident investigator PC Andrew Wright.

Mr Ellery said that the function of an inquest was not to apportion blame but to discover the facts of the death, that Mr Lear-Jones had lost control of his Bullit motorobike and hit a brick wall. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The inquest heard that a neighbour's CCTV had recorded the crash but it was not played to the court.

Mr Ellery recorded a verdict that Mr Lear-Jones died of a road traffic collision.

It is the second time that the Lear-Jones family have suffered the devastating pain of a road crash loss after Craig's 24-year-old sister Tara Lear-Jones, a carer, died on the A539 at Penley.

After her son's death his mum Andrea Jones thanked the emergency services for all they did to try to save Craig's life, and for everyone who has sent messages and cards, and left flowers at the scene.

Mrs Jones described her son as a loving family man who "loved making a loud noise". He was single and was a ground worker in the building industry.

"Everyone knew when Craig was around," said his mum. "He loved anything which made a lot of noise, and rap music.

"Craig lived for his nieces and nephews and his tiny one year old Chihuahua, Chalkie," said mum Andrea.

Mr Lear-Jones also had nieces and nephews Imogen and Willow France, aged eight and six, Alfie Abbott, five, and two-year old Lola Lear-Jones. All were "devastated".

A Wem lad through and through, Mr Lear-Jones had attended St Peter's Primary School, The Thomas Adams School, and Sir John Talbot's School and enjoyed sports.

"He had just got going with his motocross and he loved it, he had a competitive spirit and always had a smile," his mum told the Shropshire Star at the time.