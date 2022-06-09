Shropshire school cleaner retires after 34 years at primary school

Cleaner Suzanne Smith is retiring from Clive C of E Primary School after 37 years

Suzanne Smith started work at Clive Church of England Primary School, near Wem, in 1987 and since then she has probably hoovered about 26,600 classrooms, mopped 46,000 floors, replaced almost 100,000 toilet rolls, and served more than 300,000 meals.

More recently Suzanne, from Grinshill, has also led the Breakfast Club and has seen generations of children pass through the school which has 91 pupils, aged from between three and 11 years old.

Her daily routine was hectic with her arriving at school at 6am to open up and then helping with the Breakfast Club at 7.45am.

She would then pop to a friend's house for a cup of coffee and return for 11.30am to supervise lunches from noon to 1pm before visiting an Aunt and returning at 3.15pm to 5.15pm to clean.

Mother-of-one Suzanne, who has three grandchildren, said: "I have enjoyed being with the children and will really miss their company.

"The school is like a little family and we have had some lovely staff who have involved me in various activities.

"I will be able to visit friends and go on trips to Llandudno with my husband, Roger, who retired 18 months ago from C J Wild Bird Food at Upton Magna.

"We will have more time to spend with the family and we both enjoy gardening.

"I was chairman of the Clive Horticultural Show for 17 years but gave up the position five years ago.

"My husband used to grow vegetables and I grew cut flowers but have now cut back on the vegetables and concentrate on the lawn and flowers."

Dave Watts, school administrator, said: "Suzanne will be sorely missed by staff and children.