Earthquake town Wem not shaken out of desire to celebrate jubilee

By David Tooley

Excitement is building across Shropshire for the platinum jubilee celebrations... not least in the red, white and blue bedecked town of Wem.

Citizens of Wem are preparing for their Jubilee celebrations. Photo taken at Wem Recreation Park..

The town was close to the epicentre of the Shropshire earthquake earlier this week but local volunteers haven't been shaken in their determination to celebrate in style.

Wem town clerk Penny O’Hagan said: "We are all very excited about the events planned in Wem to commemorate the jubilee. Over the four days of celebration we think that there is something for everyone.

"This is testament to the support of the volunteers who have worked for several months with the town council to develop the programme and make sure that this is an celebration to remember organised by the community for the community."

There are events on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the town.

A platinum jubilee beacon lighting at Wem Recreation Ground from 9pm to 10pm on Thursday will officially kick off events that mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Wem Town Hall will hold events for young people from 9.30am to 9.30pm on Friday.

There will be a party in the park on the recreation ground from midday to 10pm on Saturday.

The town hall will also be live streaming the National Jubilee Concert on Saturday. Contact the town hall for more details.

On Sunday there will be a platinum jubilee church service at St Peter's and St Paul's Church from 10am to 11am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

