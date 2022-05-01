Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Casualty cut free after car flips and lands in field near golf club

By Nick HumphreysWemPublished:

A casualty was cut free from a car that ended up in a field and on its roof in a crash.

The incident happened yesterday evening at Weston, near Hawkstone Park Golf Club, between Wem and Hodnet.

Paramedics were on the scene to treat the casualty, as well as police. Three fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.44pm on Saturday, April 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. One vehicle overturned in field. Casualty released from vehicle and left in care of ambulance

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used cutters/spreaders to deal with the incident."

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News