Artists set up their first exhibition in north Shropshire town

Julie McHugh with some of her work

Members of the group of eight, who meet at the Citizens Club every fortnight on Wednesdays, are entering 75 works of art in the exhibition which will take place from 11am to 4pm on May 7.

The artists include Chris Forster, who lives at No Mans Heath and paints with watercolours and acrylics, Ann Chambers, from Calverhall who uses acrylics, Wendy Taylor, from Whitchurch, who uses pencils, and Pip Haynes, from Tilstock, who paints with watercolours and acrylics.

Christine Hopwood, from Higher Heath, who uses watercolours, and Samantha Carr, from Cholmondeley, who paints in oils, as well as Tina Owen, from Bettisfield, who uses pencils, are also exhibiting along with Julie McHugh, from Whitchurch.

Julie McHugh, said: "The group got together last year with the idea of enjoying art and enhancing our skills.

"We are all at various stages of experience but enjoy concentrating on our art work.

"I work at the check-out at Tesco in Whitchurch and had not really painted since leaving school.

"I am really excited as this will be my first exhibition.

"Together we have entered 75 works of art into the exhibition and we hope that many people will want to visit the exhibition in a gallery at the shop and even buy pieces with prices varying from £30 to £250.

"I paint with acrylics and tend to concentrate on trees while other artists in the group use pencils, crayons and other media.

"People will find a variety of subjects painted in different media so there should be something to suit every taste.