Brian Robert's stunning photo of the sunset over Wem

Reader Brian Roberts captured a stunning photo of the sun setting over the Wem Mill chimney while anglers at the Wrekin fishing pool has a perfect view of Wednesday's sunset.

Many walked, cycled and run up the Wrekin, camera in hand to watch the Wednesday spectacle.

After a week of plenty of sunshine, forecasters say the weekend will be mixed, cloudy on Saturday but the sunshine returning on Sunday.