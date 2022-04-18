Wem ready to celebrate St George's day with a market and music

Tending the Incredible Edible plot during the pandemic was Becca Lewis, at Jubilee Square, Wem.

Wem Combine Harvesters, a group that includes the town's Civic Society and Incredible Edible along with Wem and District Garden Club is behind a special St George's Day Market.

Taking the place of the Wem Spring Market, the event will run from 9am until 1pm with around 50 traders offering food, drink, crafts and plants for sale.

They will set out their stalls in Wem Town Hall, the Youth club and on Jubilee Square.

Charitiesand local organisations will be present will also have stalls including the Eckford Sweet Pea, Blood Cancer UK, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and theWoodland Trust.

Musicians from Wem Jubilee Band will be performing on Jubilee Square and outside Wem Youth Club from 11am to 1pm.

The Wem Dragon also with her companion St George will be in town and there will be a Snap-a-Dragon competition, a photographic competition for the Under 16s for the best image of the Dragon on Market Day.

A Combine Harvesters' tombola will be held with beneficiaries including the Lychgate Appeal for the Whitchurch Road Cemetery and Wem Carers group.

Members of Incredible Edible in Wem will be available at their allotment on Jubilee Square to offer information and advice.