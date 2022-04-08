Medics sent to scene of crash where car landed on roof

The incident happened in Ellesmere Road, Wem, shortly after 6pm.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were all sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.12pm on Friday, April 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Wem.

"This incident involved one saloon vehicle which had come to rest on it's roof and was leaking petrol therefore required making safe.