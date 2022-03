Mike Sargeant of Alvin Close in Wem is not happy about the new development at the back of his house as the street lights shine on his hedge which is a risk for the bats in the area

Campaigning Mike Sargeant, of Wem, lives next door to a site that has been developed for housing and he is concerned that when bats emerge from hibernation in May they will be harmed by new street lighting.

Mr Sargeant is so concerned that he has asked his local MP, Helen Morgan, to become involved.

Complaints about the way the original planning application were handled have been rejected by Shropshire Council, and the Local Government Ombudsman.

"I want a fence erected to stop the light shining on the hedge," said Mr Sargeant, who lives at Alvin Close. "The bats will come out of hibernation in May and will be put off flying around.

"Bats and hedges are part of nature and very important to people," said Mr Sargeant.

"Like other aspects of the natural world, they are good for our mental health."

Unlike other sections of ancient hedge close to the site of the new mini estate off Roden Grove Mr Sargeant's section of greenery has not been shielded from light.

Mr Sargeant's concerns were sparked by an ecological report into the site of the Fletcher Homes development, which suggested that lighting can harm bats.

It reads: "Downlighting should also be used to ensure all surrounding trees and hedgerows and existing and proposed roosting features remain unlit."

But it also added that unconnected sections of hedgerow and shrubs "are suboptimal for foraging and commuting bats."

Street lighting at the 25 home development were switched on in the autumn.

The developer, Fletcher Homes, which is marketing the site as Tilley Grove, insists it has gone through all the necessary hoops with Shropshire Council, which agrees.

Tracy Darke, Shropshire Council’s assistant director – economy and place, said: “Whilst we have had complaints regarding the site and have investigated these, we have not received concerns regarding the impact on protected bats.

“Any detrimental impact on protected species, particularly bat roosts, is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, and Mr Sargeant needs to report such concerns to the appropriate authority.

“Mr Sergeant has been through the council’s complaints process, and the Ombudsman, and will not accept the decision.”

Mr Sergeant is taking his concerns to his local MP, North Shropshire Lib Dem Helen Morgan, who says she is looking forward to hearing back from Shropshire Council.

Ms Morgan said: "I am aware of the case that Mr Sargeant has emailed into me and I have written to Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive to raise Mike’s concerns directly with them.

"Obviously I don’t want to see unnecessary damage to an ancient hedgerow and a threat to the bat habitat to which it contributes.