Storm Eunice exacerbates flooding problem on Wem road

By Sue Austin

Repeated flooding of a road in Wem that has been exacerbated by Storm Eunice could be dealt with in the next few weeks, a councillor has said.

Flooding under the Wem Railway Bridge

Drivers struggled to get through the floods on Friday morning.

The Mill Street bridge on the Shrewsbury to Wem road has recently undergone a £3 million rebuild in a scheme by Network Rail.

However flooding problems that have plagued the road underneath the bridge for some time were not part of the work programme.

Motorists found the road flooded again on Friday morning after the heavy rain of storms Dudley and Eunice.

Flooding under the Wem Railway Bridge

But talks between Wem Town Council, Shropshire Council's Highways team and Network Rail could bring a swift solution.

Councillor Edward Towers, who sits on both the county and town councils, said it was hoped the work could be done before the contractors employed for the bridge work leave the site.

"It seems that we are looking at either a collapsed drain or a missing pipe," he said.

"Three-way talks were already underway and we hope that the paperwork can be finalised so that the work can be carried out," he said.

"The bridge work was carried out on time and to contract. The workforce is still there and so it would be ideal if this work on the drainage on the road could be done quickly."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

