Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury adrenaline junkie to soar through the sky for hospice

By Nick HumphreysWemPublished:

An adrenaline junkie will be soaring through the Shropshire skies today as she jumps out of a plane from 10,000ft.

Alison Cartwright is getting ready to do a skydive to raise money for Severn Hospice. Supporting her are Jenny Smith, Kelly Simmons and Jenny Geary Cooper
Alison Cartwright is getting ready to do a skydive to raise money for Severn Hospice. Supporting her are Jenny Smith, Kelly Simmons and Jenny Geary Cooper

Severn Hospice volunteer Alison Cartwright is doing a skydive from Tilstock Airfield in north Shropshire to raise money for the charity.

Alison volunteers at the hospice's Wem shop, and is embarking on her third skydive after getting the bug for daredevil activities.

The 51-year-old said: "I love it. It's so beautiful when you're up there. It's just the jump at the start that's scary, then it's just beautiful. It's become a bit of a hobby. I'm addicted to it.

"My first jump I did in 2019 for North Shropshire Diabetes. I'm a Type 1 diabetic.

"I've had a lot more in donations doing it for the hospice. So far I've had £1,070.10.

"This jump has been postponed a few times because of lockdown and the weather, but I haven't had a call yet this time so hopefully it will go ahead."

She added: "They do a really good job (at the hospice) and I want to support them."

As well as appealing for donations online, Alison has also been accepting money for the charity at the shop. She said: "One gentleman came in and I asked him if he'd like to sponsor me. He said he'd got no money on him at the moment, and he would go home and get some. I thought nothing of it, but later he came back and donated £247.94. I couldn't believe it. I didn't get his name but I'd like to thank him."

To support Alison's fundraising, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-cartwright81

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News