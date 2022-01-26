Two shows confirmed for town hall

Arts Alive are putting the events on at Wem Town Hall, with the first, a musical comedy exploring the life of Marie Curie taking place on February 12, before the greatest songwriters of all time are celebrated at a live acoustic concert on February 18.

The Tangram Theatre Company will be putting on their show ‘The Element in the Room: A Radioactive Musical Comedy about the Death and Life of Marie Curie'.

Featuring incredible scientific breakthroughs, comedy songs and an audience-participation radioactive decay chain, the show is an exuberant retelling of Marie's real-life journey across the USA to collect a single gram of radium – and a celebration of the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, whose work continues to affect our lives today.

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said, “It’s fantastic to have a family show celebrating the extraordinary life of Marie Curie, who made incredible scientific discoveries in the face of unbelievable odds. The award-winning Tangram Theatre re-tell her story, replete with breath-taking breakthroughs and seriously silly songs. A perfect show for budding scientists and young, curious minds.”

February 18 will see Dan Haynes bring his Songwriters show to the town.

The gig sees Haynes pays tribute to a host of songwriter legends. From George Harrison, Paul Simon and Don Mclean to the contemporary icons Ben Howard, Damien Rice and Bon Iver.

Mr Kerry added: “Whether it’s in a cosy folk club still lost in the sixties, or a modern-day arena pulsing with energy, a great song never fails to capture and transport an audience. In this debut show, Dan Haynes, along with good friend Jonny Knight, pay tribute to a host of songwriter legends. This is set to be a stunning acoustic performance of music from song-writing legends and contemporary icons.”

The Element in the Room will be performed at Wem Town Hall on Saturday, February 12 at 3pm.

The show is suitable for ages seven plus.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £5 for children.

Dan Haynes’ Songwriters show takes place on Friday, February 18 at 8pm. The show is suitable for ages 18 plus.