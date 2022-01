The incident took place at a home in Butler Road, Wem, at around 2pm.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.05 on Tuesday, January 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Wem.

"Small fire involving cooking and a grill pan. Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera in use.