'Wheely' amazing day at the Wem Wheelbarrow Race

Lewys and Linda Skilton with Liley(cor) Huxley, aged four

Supporters lined the streets to cheer on the 12 teams in the Wem Wheelbarrow Race yesterday(19. Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners were Linda Jane Skilton, her son Lewys, aged 16, and her great-niece Liley Huxley, aged four.

Jon Edge, of the organising group A Team, says: "It's been amazing. We had 12 teams and the fastest team equalled the previous event's time of 22 minutes."